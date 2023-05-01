  • A mural drawn by artist Harley Munger commemorating the friendship between Cresent City, California, and city of Rikuzentakata, Iwate Prefecture. | COURTESY OF JILL MUNGER / VIA KYODO
CRESCENT CITY, California – An 80-year-old artist in a small coastal community in California has completed a mural commemorating his city’s relationship with its sister city in Japan, which was devastated by an earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

The mural was unveiled recently at the Kamome Festival in Crescent City. The festival celebrated the 10th anniversary of the discovery of a small barnacle-filled boat that washed ashore over two years after the disasters on the other side of the Pacific.

The mural depicts high waves from the Great Eastern Japan Earthquake and the boat named Kamome which helped forge the relationship with Rikuzentakata, Iwate Prefecture.

