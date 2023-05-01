Cairo – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed Sunday with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi that their countries will cooperate in resuming a transition to civilian rule in Sudan where its military and a paramilitary group continue battle for power.
Kishida, who began a tour in Africa before hosting a Group of Seven summit set to be held in Hiroshima in May, also agreed with el-Sissi to uphold the rules-based international order, in the face of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The Russian invasion is “an outrageous act that shakes the very foundations of the international order,” Kishida said in a joint press announcement. “As a country that has suffered atomic bombings in war, (Japan) never accepts the threat of nuclear weapons by Russia, and they should never be used.”
