The number of cyberattacks against companies and government offices has been increasing in Japan since March, ahead of a Group of Seven summit the country is set to host in May, sources familiar with the matter said Saturday.

Troubles caused by DDoS attacks, which attempt to disrupt the online traffic of a server or network by overwhelming it with data, were mostly fixed quickly, the sources said.

“There is a possibility that (Japan) is being targeted as the host of the G7 summit, and we have warned relevant organizations to stay alert,” an official at the National center of Incident readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity said.

