Japan highlighted growing wariness over military drills conducted by China and Russia in regional waters, saying in its new five-year ocean policy approved by the Cabinet that its “national interests are under greater threat than ever before.”

The revised Basic Plan on Ocean Policy, approved Friday, also pledged to increase cooperation between the Self-Defense Forces and the Japan Coast Guard in preparation for emergencies, amid growing concern over China’s increasing military assertiveness in the Asia-Pacific region.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida emphasized the need for a significant overhaul of ocean policy by bringing together the wisdom of industry, academia and government.