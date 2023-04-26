Kamala Harris, the U.S. vice president, was featured heavily throughout a video that President Joe Biden used to announce his 2024 campaign on Tuesday, a strong signal that she will be a central part of his re-election efforts.

Somehow, both her harshest critics and her staunchest allies see this as a good thing.

To her supporters, Harris, 58, represents broad swathes of the American electorate that Biden does not: She is a woman, she is biracial and she is decades younger than the 80-year-old president, who would be 86 at the end of a second term. She is seen as the administration’s most visible advocate on issues including voting rights, access to abortion and combating climate change.