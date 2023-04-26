WASHINGTON – Kamala Harris, the U.S. vice president, was featured heavily throughout a video that President Joe Biden used to announce his 2024 campaign on Tuesday, a strong signal that she will be a central part of his re-election efforts.
Somehow, both her harshest critics and her staunchest allies see this as a good thing.
To her supporters, Harris, 58, represents broad swathes of the American electorate that Biden does not: She is a woman, she is biracial and she is decades younger than the 80-year-old president, who would be 86 at the end of a second term. She is seen as the administration’s most visible advocate on issues including voting rights, access to abortion and combating climate change.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.