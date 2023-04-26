Some two-thirds of atomic bomb survivors polled in a Kyodo News survey do not think the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima will reap any tangible progress toward achieving a world without nuclear weapons, results released Tuesday showed.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has made a world without nuclear arms a key theme of the annual meeting of the seven major industrialized nations, which takes place May 19-21 in the city devastated by an atomic bomb on Aug. 6, 1945.

The cool reception from 67.4% of the 521 respondents who were directly affected by the two U.S. atomic bombs dropped in World War II comes amid international calls for stronger deterrence following Russia’s threats to use the weapons over its invasion of Ukraine.