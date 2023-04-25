  • French and other people of other nationalities disembark at a French military air base in Djibouti on Sunday | ETAT MAJOR DES ARMEES / VIA AFP-JIJI
Japan evacuated its citizens stranded in conflict-torn Sudan aboard a Self-Defense Forces plane on Monday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, while some Japanese were transported in operations by foreign governments.

The SDF plane is airlifting 45 Japanese residents and their families from Port Sudan in the country's northeast to Djibouti, Kishida said, adding that several Japanese remained in Sudan wishing to evacuate.

There were no reports of any injuries among the Japanese, including embassy staff, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference earlier in the day in Tokyo.

