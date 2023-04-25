A total of 58 Japanese nationals and family members have safely evacuated from Sudan, with 45 of them flown out on a Self-Defense Forces aircraft to neighboring Djibouti as countries scrambled to get their citizens out of the capital, Khartoum.

Of the total, 45 people headed to the eastern city of Port Sudan and boarded an SDF C-2 transport plane before heading to Djibouti on Monday night.

The remaining 13 fled with the help of the French government and the International Committee of the Red Cross in two separate evacuation operations.