Air pollution still causes more than 1,200 premature deaths a year in children and adolescents across Europe, and increases the risk of chronic disease later in life, the EU environmental agency said Monday.

Despite recent improvements, “the level of key air pollutants in many European countries remain stubbornly above World Health Organization” (WHO) guidelines, particularly in central-eastern Europe and Italy, said the EEA after a study in over 30 countries, including the 27 members of the European Union.

The report did not cover the major industrial nations of Russia, Ukraine and the United Kingdom, suggesting the overall death tolls for the continent could be higher.