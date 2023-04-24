  • Parents hold their child before the 'baby-cry sumo match,' which resumed for the first time in four years at Sensoji Temple in Tokyo on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
  • Jiji, staff report

Tokyo reported 571 new COVID-19 cases Monday, up by 97 from a week before.

No fatal cases were newly confirmed among COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital, while the number of severely ill patients under Tokyo’s criteria rose by one from the previous day to five.

The seven-day average of new cases stood at 1,326.6, up 19.3% from a week earlier.

