A Harry Potter theme park has been unveiled in Tokyo at a media preview ahead of its scheduled opening on June 16.
The Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo — The Making of Harry Potter will be the company’s second attraction themed on the popular films, based on the famous novels by British author J.K. Rowling, following the success of a similar theme park in London.
Park operator Warner Bros. Studios Japan said that representatives of media organizations and about 30 local elementary school students were invited to see a replica of Hogwarts Castle’s Great Hall, an iconic building that served as the stage for many of the adventures embarked upon by Harry and his friends.
