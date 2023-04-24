Australia needs to match energy policies being unfurled by other countries to make the most of its green energy advantage, the head of Fortescue Metals Group’s energy unit said on Monday, as he gave details on five projects it wants to develop.

The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act has been met by policy responses from a range of jurisdictions including the European Union, Canada, Gulf states and India.

“What we would love to see is really some incentives being built into a bilateral (deal) with certain countries, for example Germany,” Fortescue Future Industries CEO Mark Hutchinson said, adding they should closely match the incentives in the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.