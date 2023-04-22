Current and former Republican Party operatives who have spent years trying to banish Donald Trump from American political life say the former president’s 2024 campaign has begun to gain so much steam that they fear he is by far the favorite to become the party’s presidential nominee again.

While the party’s nomination race is still in its early days, the angst among “Never Trumpers” — a small group of Republicans who have opposed Trump since he was first elected in 2016 — is a sign the former president could be gaining momentum over his top potential rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Seemingly entrenched in culture wars, DeSantis risks being overshadowed by Trump’s fundraising, improving polling numbers and lawmaker endorsements, anti-Trump donors say.