Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate, said Thursday he will visit Japan next week and meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

DeSantis, who will lead a business delegation and hold talks with business executives, is also scheduled to have a meeting with Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Monday, the first day of his two-day stay in Japan, according to Hayashi.

In addition to Japan, the governor of the southeastern U.S. state said he will travel to South Korea, Israel and Britain.