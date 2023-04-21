Washington – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate, said Thursday he will visit Japan next week and meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
DeSantis, who will lead a business delegation and hold talks with business executives, is also scheduled to have a meeting with Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Monday, the first day of his two-day stay in Japan, according to Hayashi.
In addition to Japan, the governor of the southeastern U.S. state said he will travel to South Korea, Israel and Britain.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.