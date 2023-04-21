Hiroshima – A 19-year-old Vietnamese technical trainee was arrested Thursday after the body of a baby boy was discovered in an empty lot in Higashihiroshima, Hiroshima Prefecture, local police said.
The woman, who submitted to voluntary questioning, lived near where the body was found and is suspected of abandoning it between around December and earlier this week. According to an autopsy, the baby had been dead between one and four months.
She has admitted to abandoning the body.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.