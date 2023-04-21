A 19-year-old Vietnamese technical trainee was arrested Thursday after the body of a baby boy was discovered in an empty lot in Higashihiroshima, Hiroshima Prefecture, local police said.

The woman, who submitted to voluntary questioning, lived near where the body was found and is suspected of abandoning it between around December and earlier this week. According to an autopsy, the baby had been dead between one and four months.

She has admitted to abandoning the body.