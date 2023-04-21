Emergency workers on a Taiwan-controlled island close to China’s coast practiced responding to a simulated Chinese attack on Thursday, a little more than a week after Beijing staged war games around the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

The Matsu island group, close to China’s Fuzhou city, has been controlled by the government in Taipei since defeated Republic of China forces fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war with Mao Zedong’s communists.

Often shelled by China during the height of the Cold War, Matsu is today a fashionable destination for tourists drawn to its rugged beauty.