  • First responders take part in a civilian defense drill focusing on the response if under attack by China, at a power plant on Nangan island, which is part of the Matsu archipelago, in Taiwan on Thursday. | REUTERS
    First responders take part in a civilian defense drill focusing on the response if under attack by China, at a power plant on Nangan island, which is part of the Matsu archipelago, in Taiwan on Thursday. | REUTERS

NANGAN, Taiwan – Emergency workers on a Taiwan-controlled island close to China’s coast practiced responding to a simulated Chinese attack on Thursday, a little more than a week after Beijing staged war games around the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

The Matsu island group, close to China’s Fuzhou city, has been controlled by the government in Taipei since defeated Republic of China forces fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war with Mao Zedong’s communists.

Often shelled by China during the height of the Cold War, Matsu is today a fashionable destination for tourists drawn to its rugged beauty.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW