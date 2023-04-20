In the wake of last week’s failed attack on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a campaign stop in Wakayama, the outcome of five by-elections Sunday could now hinge on whether there is a surge of sympathy votes for Liberal Democratic Party-backed candidates who are locked in tight races.

Kishida was in the city of Wakayama when a cylindrical object landed about 1 meter from where he was about to begin a stump speech. Kishida was quickly evacuated from the site moments before the device exploded, while Ryuji Kimura, a 24-year-old man, was taken into custody at the scene.

The prime minister had been campaigning on behalf of LDP candidate Hirofumi Kado, who is running in Sunday’s by-election — one of five nationwide.