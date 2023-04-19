Foreign ministers of Japan and France agreed Tuesday to promote security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, confirming the importance of stability across the Taiwan Strait after French President Emmanuel Macron cautioned against being drawn into a Taiwan crisis amid a U.S.-China rivalry.

Speaking to Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, France’s Catherine Colonna stated that the security of the Indo-Pacific and Europe is “indivisible” and that it is important to respect the international order based on the rule of law, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

The two held the talks in Tokyo after leaving the resort town of Karuizawa in Nagano Prefecture, where the Group of Seven foreign ministerial meeting was held through Tuesday.