The Japanese government is arranging a meeting between the Group of Seven leaders and atomic bomb survivors in Hiroshima in May, when Japan hosts a summit of the grouping, government sources said Saturday.

Arrangements are being made for the leaders to meet with atomic bomb survivors, known in Japan as hibakusha, during a visit to the peace memorial museum on May 19, the first day of the summit, the sources said.

Leaders of nongovernmental organizations aiming to influence discussion at the Hiroshima summit urged Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday to engage in substantial debate on nuclear weapons.