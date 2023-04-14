The bereaved families of 10 South Koreans who won court cases over being forced to work under Japanese colonial rule have accepted compensation proposed by Seoul as it seeks to mend ties with Tokyo, South Korea’s foreign ministry said Thursday.

South Korea announced last month that its companies would compensate people forced to work under Japan’s 1910-45 rule, with Seoul pushing to end a spat that has undercut U.S.-led efforts to present a unified front against China and North Korea.

Japan has said the matter was settled under a 1965 treaty.