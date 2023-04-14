  • South Korean people chant slogans during a candlelight vigil against a government plan to resolve a dispute over compensating people forced to work under Japan's 1910-1945 occupation of Korea, in Seoul on March 6. | REUTERS
    South Korean people chant slogans during a candlelight vigil against a government plan to resolve a dispute over compensating people forced to work under Japan's 1910-1945 occupation of Korea, in Seoul on March 6. | REUTERS

Seoul – The bereaved families of 10 South Koreans who won court cases over being forced to work under Japanese colonial rule have accepted compensation proposed by Seoul as it seeks to mend ties with Tokyo, South Korea’s foreign ministry said Thursday.

South Korea announced last month that its companies would compensate people forced to work under Japan’s 1910-45 rule, with Seoul pushing to end a spat that has undercut U.S.-led efforts to present a unified front against China and North Korea.

Japan has said the matter was settled under a 1965 treaty.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW