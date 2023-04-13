  • Parkinson's affects more than 8.5 million people worldwide and is the second most common neurodegenerative disease, according to the World Health Organization. | GETTY IMAGES
    Parkinson's affects more than 8.5 million people worldwide and is the second most common neurodegenerative disease, according to the World Health Organization. | GETTY IMAGES

  • AFP-Jiji

Paris – A certain protein builds up in the brains of most Parkinson’s patients, a study confirmed on Thursday using a new technique hailed as a potential “game-changer” that could point towards a way to test for the debilitating disease.

Parkinson’s is the second most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s and affects more than 8.5 million people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

There is no cure or way to test for the disease, which is usually diagnosed by a doctor only once symptoms appear.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW