A certain protein builds up in the brains of most Parkinson’s patients, a study confirmed on Thursday using a new technique hailed as a potential “game-changer” that could point towards a way to test for the debilitating disease.

Parkinson’s is the second most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s and affects more than 8.5 million people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

There is no cure or way to test for the disease, which is usually diagnosed by a doctor only once symptoms appear.