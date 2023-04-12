A major annual firework festival in Tokyo will be held this summer for the first time in four years after the display was repeatedly canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event’s organizer said Tuesday.

The Sumida River Fireworks Festival, considered a mainstay summer event in the capital, is slated to be held on July 29. The festival was greenlighted ahead of the government’s decision to downgrade COVID-19 as a common disease next month.

“We would like people to be able to relax and have fun at the event for the first time in four years,” a spokesperson said.