Japan on Tuesday dismissed speculation linking China’s military to a recent accident involving a Ground Self-Defense Force helicopter that went missing last week after presumably crashing off Okinawa Prefecture.

The Defense Ministry has not found any links between China and the apparent crash on April 6 of the GSDF UH-60JA multipurpose helicopter off Miyako Island, ministry spokesman Takeshi Aoki told a news conference.

His remarks came amid online speculation that Chinese forces shot down the chopper with a missile or a drone or attacked the radio waves of the helicopter, causing it to lose control.