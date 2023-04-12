Japan on Tuesday dismissed speculation linking China’s military to a recent accident involving a Ground Self-Defense Force helicopter that went missing last week after presumably crashing off Okinawa Prefecture.
The Defense Ministry has not found any links between China and the apparent crash on April 6 of the GSDF UH-60JA multipurpose helicopter off Miyako Island, ministry spokesman Takeshi Aoki told a news conference.
His remarks came amid online speculation that Chinese forces shot down the chopper with a missile or a drone or attacked the radio waves of the helicopter, causing it to lose control.
