The government is likely to approve a casino resort development plan in Osaka as early as Friday, people familiar with the matter said Tuesday.
This will be the first casino resort in the country.
The Osaka resort will have an initial investment of about ¥1.08 trillion and is expected to attract some 20 million visitors a year, according to the plan by local authorities.
