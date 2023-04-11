Japan stressed on Monday the importance of peace in the Taiwan Strait during a meeting of senior Japanese and Chinese officials after Beijing held three days of war games around the island.

The talks, focusing on concerns over disputed waters in the East China Sea, came as China was ending simulated strikes in reaction to a visit by Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen to the United States, where she met House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Tokyo also urged Beijing to stop its coastguard ships entering Japanese waters, adding that it was deeply concerned about Beijing’s military activity near Japan and its coordination with Russia.