Search efforts continued Friday a day after a Ground Self-Defense Force helicopter with 10 members aboard went missing in the East China Sea off Okinawa Prefecture.

The Self-Defense Forces and the Japan Coast Guard have dispatched patrol vessels and aircraft following the disappearance of the UH-60JA multipurpose helicopter from radar at around 3:55 p.m. on Thursday near Okinawa’s Miyako Island, shortly after taking off from there.

Several objects, including a folded lifeboat, a part of a rotor blade, a door and a window frame have been found in the area where the accident is believed to have occurred, according to the GSDF.