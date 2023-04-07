Search efforts continued Friday a day after a Ground Self-Defense Force helicopter with 10 members aboard went missing in the East China Sea off Okinawa Prefecture.
The Self-Defense Forces and the Japan Coast Guard have dispatched patrol vessels and aircraft following the disappearance of the UH-60JA multipurpose helicopter from radar at around 3:55 p.m. on Thursday near Okinawa’s Miyako Island, shortly after taking off from there.
Several objects, including a folded lifeboat, a part of a rotor blade, a door and a window frame have been found in the area where the accident is believed to have occurred, according to the GSDF.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.