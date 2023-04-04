Two men have been arrested for allegedly harming the business of Japanese beef bowl chain Yoshinoya with a video of one of them eating directly from a container of toppings meant for all customers, Osaka police said Tuesday.

Ryu Shimazu, 35, and Toshihide Oka, 34, are also suspected of damaging property after a Yoshinoya restaurant in Osaka was forced to discard red pickled ginger toppings and sanitize its containers.

According to the police, on Sept. 29, Shimazu used chopsticks that he had eaten with to take some toppings from a container that he then ate, while Oka filmed him on a smartphone. The footage was posted on social media and shared widely among users.