SEOUL – For more than three decades, North Korea has sent workers abroad to make money for its regime.
These workers have toiled in logging camps in Russia, factories and restaurants in China and farms and shipyards in Eastern Europe. They have sweated in construction sites in the Middle East and worked as doctors in African hospitals.
They left their children or parents behind as hostages, their passports confiscated for fear that they may flee to South Korea.
