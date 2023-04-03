  • U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a reception celebrating Nowruz in the East Room of the White House in Washington on March 20. The Biden administration has been trying to choke off use of hacking tools made by the Israeli firm NSO; it turns out that not every part of the government has gotten the message. | DOUG MILLS / THE NEW YORK TIMES
WASHINGTON – The secret contract was finalized Nov. 8, 2021, a deal between a company that has acted as a front for the United States government and the American affiliate of a notorious Israeli hacking firm.

Under the arrangement, the Israeli firm, NSO Group, gave the U.S. government access to one of its most powerful weapons — a geolocation tool that can covertly track mobile phones around the world without the phone users’ knowledge or consent.

If the veiled nature of the deal was unusual — it was signed for the front company by a businessperson using a fake name — the timing was extraordinary.

