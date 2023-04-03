Finland’s membership of NATO adds a potent military to the alliance and a strategic puzzle piece that can better help defend its vulnerable eastern flank from potential Russian attack, officials and analysts say.

When President Vladimir Putin launched his all-out war on Ukraine, part of Moscow’s justification was the claim it needed to stop further NATO expansion in its backyard.

But 13 months on, Finland’s choice to join means the U.S.-led alliance is now doubling its border with Russia in a move that changes the military calculus from the Baltic region to the Arctic.