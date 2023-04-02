  • People enjoy cherry blossoms in the Yonomori district of the town of Tomioka, Fukushima Prefecture, on Saturday. A nuclear evacuation order for the district, which had been in place since the 2011 triple reactor meltdown at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant, was lifted on the day. | KYODO
Tomioka, Fukushima Pref. – The nuclear evacuation order for a part of Tomioka, Fukushima Prefecture, was lifted Saturday, enabling people to live near the cherry trees that are the residents’ pride.

The order, which had been in place since the 2011 triple reactor meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings’ Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant, was lifted in the roughly 3.9-square-kilometer area designated as a reconstruction base, covering mainly the Yonomori district.

The move expanded the habitable area of Tomioka to about 93% of its total area, up from about 88% following the lifting of some evacuation orders in 2017.

