Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is expected to demand the prompt release of a Japanese businessman detained on suspicion of espionage when he meets his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang in Beijing on Sunday.

Hayashi will also touch on China’s assertive claims to the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Japanese government officials.

The meeting will be the first held in-person between the countries’ foreign ministers since November 2020. Hayashi arrived in the Chinese capital Saturday for a two-day trip.