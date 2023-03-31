Renowned Japanese composer and musician Ryuichi Sakamoto has sent a letter to Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike voicing opposition to a redevelopment plan that would see two historic sports venues demolished and hundreds of trees torn out, saying, “the trees should not be sacrificed.”

“Each person has a vision of where they want to live, and this vision is shared to shape the city,” the 71-year-old, who is battling stage 4 cancer, said in a recent written interview.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government last month approved a plan to demolish and rebuild Jingu Stadium and Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground, as well as cut down hundreds of trees, as part of a new high-rise complex to be completed in 2036.