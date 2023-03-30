  • South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol attends a meeting in Tokyo of businesspeople from Japan and South Korea on March 17. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol attends a meeting in Tokyo of businesspeople from Japan and South Korea on March 17. | POOL / VIA REUTERS

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has told Japanese lawmakers he is committed to seeking public understanding for Japan’s plan to release treated radioactive water into the sea from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, a diplomatic source has said.

Yoon vowed all-out efforts to remove concerns over the water discharge in his country, “even if it takes time,” according to the source.

The president, at the same time, had called on Japan to provide a more thorough explanation about the safety of the plan during a meeting earlier this month in Tokyo with former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and other members of a cross-party group promoting friendly ties with Seoul.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW