South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has told Japanese lawmakers he is committed to seeking public understanding for Japan’s plan to release treated radioactive water into the sea from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, a diplomatic source has said.

Yoon vowed all-out efforts to remove concerns over the water discharge in his country, “even if it takes time,” according to the source.

The president, at the same time, had called on Japan to provide a more thorough explanation about the safety of the plan during a meeting earlier this month in Tokyo with former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and other members of a cross-party group promoting friendly ties with Seoul.