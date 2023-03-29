  • In a major revamp, Alibaba Group is planning to split into six units and explore fundraisings or listings for most of them. | REUTERS
    In a major revamp, Alibaba Group is planning to split into six units and explore fundraisings or listings for most of them. | REUTERS

  • REUTERS, BLOOMBERG

  • SHARE

Shanghai – Alibaba Group is planning to split into six units and explore fundraisings or listings for most of them, it said on Tuesday, in a major revamp as China vows to ease a sweeping regulatory crackdown and support its private enterprises.

The U.S.-listed shares of the Chinese e-commerce conglomerate, which have lost nearly 70% of their value since the curbs were imposed in late 2020, rose more than 14%.

Alibaba said the biggest restructuring in its 24-year history would see it split into six units — Cloud Intelligence Group, Taobao Tmall Commerce Group, Local Services Group, Cainiao Smart Logistics Group, Global Digital Commerce Group and Digital Media and Entertainment Group.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW