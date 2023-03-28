  • Under a new regulation on stealth marketing, the government aims to determine whether social media posts are promotion by looking at the involvement of companies. | GETTY IMAGES
    Under a new regulation on stealth marketing, the government aims to determine whether social media posts are promotion by looking at the involvement of companies. | GETTY IMAGES

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

From Oct. 1, Japan will regulate stealth marketing in which influencers or others are paid to promote products and services to their followers without disclosing a financial interest, the government said Tuesday.

The Consumer Affairs Agency has added stealth marketing within the definition of “improper representation,” an activity banned under the law against unjustifiable premiums and misleading representations.

At present, there is no legal provision in Japan that directly addresses stealth marketing. With this change, companies will be warned, named and shamed, and possibly more if found to be in breach.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW