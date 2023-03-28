One man has been confirmed dead and another is missing after a sightseeing boat capsized in the Hozu River in the city of Kameoka, Kyoto Prefecture, on Tuesday, Kyoto Prefectural Police have said.

According to the Hozu River pleasure boat association, the boat was carrying around 30 people and cruising down the river when it ran aground and capsized around noon.

Authorities rescued the man, who is the captain of the boat, in a state of cardiac arrest, but he was later confirmed dead, police said, adding that they are searching for another boat staffer. Passengers of the boat and two other staffers have been confirmed safe, they said.