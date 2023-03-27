  • An aerial view of wreckage in the town of Rolling Fork, Mississippi, after thunderstorms spawning high straight-line winds and tornadoes ripped across the state on Sunday. | REUTERS
    An aerial view of wreckage in the town of Rolling Fork, Mississippi, after thunderstorms spawning high straight-line winds and tornadoes ripped across the state on Sunday. | REUTERS
Rolling Fork, Mississippi – A brick house is reduced to rubble, its floors strewn with personal effects like a pink backpack and a bottle of shampoo, somehow standing upright.

That’s just one of many scenes of the utter devastation left by a tornado that ripped through the southern U.S. state of Mississippi Friday night. Shell-shocked residents of the shattered town of Rolling Fork are now grappling with how much their lives has changed in the blink of an eye.

At least 25 people were killed, 13 of them in this town of 2,000 people.

