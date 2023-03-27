A brick house is reduced to rubble, its floors strewn with personal effects like a pink backpack and a bottle of shampoo, somehow standing upright.

That’s just one of many scenes of the utter devastation left by a tornado that ripped through the southern U.S. state of Mississippi Friday night. Shell-shocked residents of the shattered town of Rolling Fork are now grappling with how much their lives has changed in the blink of an eye.

At least 25 people were killed, 13 of them in this town of 2,000 people.