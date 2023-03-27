More than 10% of children in Japan who developed acute brain syndrome after infection with COVID-19 have died, results of a nationwide survey recently announced by a health ministry research team has shown.

The survey identified 34 cases of acute encephalopathy associated with COVID-19 infection among those under 18 between January 2020 and May 2022. The team analyzed 31 patients who did not have any underlying illnesses that could be responsible for causing the brain disease.

While 19 of the 31 children recovered, four died, and eight were confirmed with complications. Of the eight, five were reported as having severe aftereffects, including unconsciousness and being bedridden and in need of care.