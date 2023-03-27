A group of ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers plans to compile a proposal next month urging the government to ban social networking services such as TikTok if they are used for disinformation campaigns, an LDP lawmaker said Monday.

Many U.S. lawmakers are calling on the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden to ban the popular Chinese-owned social media app, alleging the app could be used for data collection and content censorship and cause harm to children’s mental health.

“If it’s verified that an app has been intentionally used by a certain party of a certain country for their influence operations with malice … promptly halting the service should be considered,” Norihiro Nakayama said in an interview.