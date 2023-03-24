The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden recently told TikTok that it wanted the app’s Chinese owners to sell the app or face a possible ban in the United States. But that plan hit a roadblock Thursday, when Beijing said it would oppose a sale.

The announcement scrambled the debate over the future of the app, leaving the White House with few if any clear options.

Biden’s narrow menu now includes trying to ban the app — the other side of the administration’s threat. But that would be very difficult without congressional help. Or, experts said, he could try to push a sale anyway, through a government body that vets foreign companies, essentially daring Beijing to make good on its opposition.