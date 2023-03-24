The government on Friday urged municipal authorities to publicly disclose the names of people who are missing or whose status is unknown during a disaster without getting consent from their families first to assist those carrying out rescue operations.

The decision to release names is currently left up to individual municipalities, and there have been cases where names have been publicly withheld out of privacy concerns.

The new guidelines, published for local governments nationwide, say expediting the announcement of missing persons during a disaster is crucial for the success of rescue efforts in the first 72 hours after such an event, as the victim survival rate drops sharply thereafter.