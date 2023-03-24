Hiroshima – The Hiroshima High Court on Friday rejected local residents’ call to halt the operation of an idled nuclear reactor in western Japan, upholding a lower court decision.
The ruling will allow the operator, Shikoku Electric Power, to continue utilizing the No. 3 reactor at the Ikata nuclear power plant in Ehime Prefecture, which has been suspended for a regular inspection through June 19.
The appeal was filed by seven residents of Hiroshima and Ehime prefectures who live between 60 and 130 kilometers from the reactor.
