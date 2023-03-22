Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday in Kyiv, in a rare and unannounced visit that highlighted Japan's support for the war-torn country in the face of Russia's ongoing invasion.

The Japanese leader arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Tuesday afternoon local time by rail from neighboring Poland, becoming the final Group of Seven leader to visit the country since Russia's Feb. 24, 2022, invasion.

Zelenskyy posted footage to social media of the two leaders' meeting in central Kyiv, with the Ukrainian leader calling him "a truly powerful defender of the international order and a longtime friend" of the country.