Ukraine this week won promises of 17 Soviet-design MiG-29 jets to replace fighters lost in the war, yet the planes aren’t expected to radically shift the balance on the ground.

NATO member Poland said it would supply Kyiv with four of the aging fighter jets and Slovakia pledged another 13 — all of which the Kremlin pledged to destroy.

Whatever the impact, a year of warfare has whittled away at Western hesitations over supplying equipment to Ukraine, as seen when Kyiv’s allies finally agreed to provide heavy battle tanks.