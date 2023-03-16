  • A board displaying the 225-issue Nikkei average in Tokyo on Thursday. The Nikkei recovered slightly from its morning low but still ended down 0.80% on the day amid fears over the banking industry. | KYODO
Asian markets slumped Thursday as uncertainty around Zurich-headquartered Credit Suisse — on the heels of the collapse of a pair of midsize U.S. lenders — fed fears of a banking crisis.

Japanese mega-banks, including Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and MUFG, ended the day down after Credit Suisse announced that it would borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($54 billion) from the Swiss National Bank after a slump in shares triggered market anxiety.

In Tokyo, the 225-issue Nikkei average and the broader Topix index were both down on Thursday morning, before recovering slightly by midday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng followed a similar path.

