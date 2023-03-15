The chances have plummeted that a newly discovered asteroid with the potential to wipe out a city will hit Earth on Valentine’s Day 2046, the European Space Agency said Tuesday.

The asteroid, which is named 2023 DW and is estimated to be around the size of an Olympic-sized swimming pool, was first spotted by a small Chilean observatory on Feb. 26.

It swiftly shot to the top of NASA and ESA lists of asteroids that pose a danger to Earth, leading to a raft of alarming news headlines, some warning lovers to cancel their Valentine’s plans on Feb. 14, 2046.