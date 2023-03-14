  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a Cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday. | KYODO
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a Cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a bill to recognize sexual violation even in the absence of physical violence or coercion, and raise the age of sexual consent from 13 to 16, as part of reforms to the country’s Penal Code.

The amendments, which will see a sexual offense charge renamed to make clearer the illegality of nonconsensual intercourse, will also make upskirting and producing images of genitalia without consent crimes punishable under the Penal Code.

The government aims to pass the bill during the current parliamentary session. The revisions will take effect 20 days after promulgation.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW