The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a bill to recognize sexual violation even in the absence of physical violence or coercion, and raise the age of sexual consent from 13 to 16, as part of reforms to the country’s Penal Code.

The amendments, which will see a sexual offense charge renamed to make clearer the illegality of nonconsensual intercourse, will also make upskirting and producing images of genitalia without consent crimes punishable under the Penal Code.

The government aims to pass the bill during the current parliamentary session. The revisions will take effect 20 days after promulgation.