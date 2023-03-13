At global solar power conferences in recent years, there has been a buzzword that certain people love to discuss. While difficult to say, it easily projects a brighter future: perovskite.

Pronounced “peh-ruhv-skite,” these solar cells have tantalizing potential. Theoretically more powerful, cheaper and less energy intensive to produce than existing technology, they’re also thinner, lighter and — crucially — flexible, opening up a variety of new possible sources of clean power generation, from car rooftops to billboards.

The problem is, perovskite cells are a bit like a finely tuned race car. They work great in controlled environments, but don’t do so well when it’s time to go off-road. Combinations of moisture, heat and sunlight — hardly rare conditions in locations best suited for solar panels — can warp their unique crystalline molecular structure, leading to rapid degradation and a loss of power.