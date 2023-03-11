Nearly 90% of people in Japan believe discrimination and prejudice against those with disabilities continues to persist, according to a recent government survey.

The survey conducted last year found 88.5% responded that discrimination against such people either “exists” or “exists to a certain extent,” despite the holding of the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021, according to the results released by the Cabinet Office in late February.

The figure was higher than the 83.9% of people who responded similarly in the previous survey, conducted using different methods in 2017 and held a year after a law to ban discrimination against people with disabilities came into force.